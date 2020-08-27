1/1
Sylvia "Paulette" Patterson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia "Paulette" Patterson

Clarksville - Sylvia "Paulette" Patterson, age 75, of Adams, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Paulette was born February 23, 1945, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Roy Bagwell and Viola Graham Bagwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Patterson.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She retired from Acme Boot and sold produce at the farmer's market at L&N Train Station.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, August 29, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Paulette is survived by two sons, Timothy (Donna) Patterson and Michael (Frankie) Patterson; brother, Gordon Bagwell; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Brian Patterson, Matt Patterson, Jacob Taylor, Ben Patterson, Stephen Bennett, James McKee, and Jonathan Bradley.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved