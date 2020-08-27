Sylvia "Paulette" Patterson
Clarksville - Sylvia "Paulette" Patterson, age 75, of Adams, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Paulette was born February 23, 1945, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Roy Bagwell and Viola Graham Bagwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Patterson.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She retired from Acme Boot and sold produce at the farmer's market at L&N Train Station.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, August 29, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Paulette is survived by two sons, Timothy (Donna) Patterson and Michael (Frankie) Patterson; brother, Gordon Bagwell; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Patterson, Matt Patterson, Jacob Taylor, Ben Patterson, Stephen Bennett, James McKee, and Jonathan Bradley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
