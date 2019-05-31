|
|
Tabitha Denise Williams
Clarksville - "Pumpkin" was born October 17, 1969 in Clarksville to Rumey Frank and Ora Mae Elizabeth Williams. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. She was a 1988 graduate of CHS. She is survived by children; Da'Tavious Deshawn Williams, DeNari Montel Williams (Sonya), De'Marcus Jamal Williams and Ron Alexander Trotter (Chelsey), and a devoted companion King C.Trotter, Two loving sisters Cassandra Lee Williams and Gloria Renee (Derrick) Titington. Fourteen grandchildren and a host of nieces,nephews,family and friends. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 at funeral home. Funeral Saturday June 1, 2019, 3pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd. Burial in St Paul Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home,
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 31, 2019