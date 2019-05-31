Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
930 Mt. Pisgah Rd.
Clarksville - "Pumpkin" was born October 17, 1969 in Clarksville to Rumey Frank and Ora Mae Elizabeth Williams. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. She was a 1988 graduate of CHS. She is survived by children; Da'Tavious Deshawn Williams, DeNari Montel Williams (Sonya), De'Marcus Jamal Williams and Ron Alexander Trotter (Chelsey), and a devoted companion King C.Trotter, Two loving sisters Cassandra Lee Williams and Gloria Renee (Derrick) Titington. Fourteen grandchildren and a host of nieces,nephews,family and friends. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 at funeral home. Funeral Saturday June 1, 2019, 3pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd. Burial in St Paul Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home,
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 31, 2019
