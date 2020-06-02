Tammy Renee Thomas
Clarksville - Tammy Renee Thomas, age 53, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. A funeral service for Tammy will be held at Gateway Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. with a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Shawn Sales of Loving Springs Baptist Church will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.