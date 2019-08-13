|
|
Tamra Diane Parker Kirkman
Bloomfield, IN - Tamra Diane (Parker) Kirkman, 59, of Bloomfield, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington.
Born June 20, 1960 in Sumter, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Charles Roy and Mary Jane (Haas) Parker.
Tamra, or "Miss Tammy" as she became to be known, was the daycare director at Bright Beginnings daycare and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Surviving relatives include: her husband, Alan Ray Kirkman whom she married March 6, 1982; one son, Mark Alan Kirkman (Rachel); her parents, Charles and Mary Jane Parker; one sister, Revonda Parker; brother, Charles "Chuck" Parker II (Joan); her mother-in-law, Arlene Akers; brother and sister-in-law, Irving and Darla Tillman; her nieces, Ariana Parker and Michelle Rhodehamel (Mike); nephews, Isaac Parker and Brian Alexis (Anne); one great niece, Emerson Rhodehamel and one great nephew, Blake Rhodehamel.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard Akers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Bloomfield First Baptist Church, with Rev. Nathan Brooks officiating.
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bloomfield First Baptist Church. Jenkins Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of local arrangements.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. CST Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The family asks that all memorial contributions be made to Bright Beginnings Daycare Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church, 500 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield, IN 47424.
Jenkins Funeral Home is in charge of Indiana arrangements. Local arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.jenkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019