Ted O'Neal Hall
Cunningham - Ted O'Neal Hall, age 38, of Cunningham, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Ted was born October 17, 1980, in Murray, KY, to Norman Willie Hall, Jr. and Bonnie Gale Harris Hall.
He was a backhoe operator for Coppage and Son, C.W. Blackwell Construction, Eric Blackwell Construction, and Lance Jackson - American Plumbing Services.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, March 31, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Kennie Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, and Sunday, March 31, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to his parents, Ted is survived by his fiance, Melissa Martin; two sons, Cameron Hall and Jeremiah Hall; brother, Gary (Venessa) Hall; and two sisters, Deedra (Tomas) Centeno and Serena Dunn.
Pallbearers will be Robert Conner, J.R. Knight, Gary Hall, Chris Blackwell, Tomas Centeno, Shane Sanders, and Dallas Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 220 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019