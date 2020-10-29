Ted Ross Potter
Nashville - Nashville - Ted Ross Potter, 83, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 and is with our Lord Jesus. Born January 30, 1937 in Clarksville, TN, Ted was a lifelong resident of Nashville and pillar of the community. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1956 where he was class President and an outstanding student athlete. By the time he graduated, Ted held four high school records in track, he was All Midstate in football, an excellent baseball player, and generally recognized as one of the best all-around athletes in the state. He placed second in the 1956 State Decathlon. Ted soon received scholarship offers from several colleges to play football and track. After originally accepting an offer to play football at Georgia, he decided to return to his home town of Clarksville to play football and run track for Austin Peay State University. In college, he continued to excel on the track and on the gridiron, setting school records in the low hurdles and high hurdles (1958.) Ted was selected as Captain of the 1959 football team and received the Russell Award, a permanent designation recognizing outstanding scholarship, leadership and abilities. After college, he became a teacher and coach at Cohn High School in Nashville. He coached the Cohn baseball team to their first Western Division and NIL AA championship (1966) and was an assistant football coach on the 1967 NIL AA Championship team. He spent an additional 11 years at Hillsboro High School and Stratford High School. Ted was a successful general contractor, building custom homes for many Nashville and Middle Tennessee residents. After retiring from Metro in 1991, he pursued his passion as an avid hunter and outdoorsman. If he wasn't playing golf, you were likely to find Ted at his farm in Kingston Springs, TN. He loved bonding and building friendships in everything he did, especially with those who shared his love for hunting and the simple joys of farm life.
Ted was a member of Stephen's Valley Church and a devoted follower of Christ. His servant leadership was on display throughout his life. He wanted to help people in any way possible and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was member of the West Nashville Kiwanis, a Member and Chair of The Hooligans, and a Member and Chairman of the Board at The Tennessee Credit Union.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Martin Louis Potter, and his Mother, Francis Powers Potter. His brothers: John Potter, Bobby Potter and Patrick Potter. His sisters: Ruth Ellis and Virginia Parker.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patsy Eubank Potter. His children: Pat Potter (Cathy), Todd Potter, and Camille Underwood. His grandchildren: Paige Hayden (Zach), Ross Potter, Allie Underwood Ward, and James Underwood. His great grandchildren: Hunter Hayden, Mason Ward, and Lydia Ward.
A private family graveside service will be held at The Potter Farm in Kingston Springs, TN. A celebration of life will be held on November 8th at 2:30pm at the Stephen's Valley Church located at 6000 Pasquo Rd., Nashville, TN 37221. Nashville, TN.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Jay Siegrest, Dr. John Cage, Dr. Howard Salyer, Don Hill, Danny Burns, Ed Gamble, Captain John McKay, Howard Parker, Jr. and Randy Anthony.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tennessee Wildlife Fish and Game or the charity of your choice
.