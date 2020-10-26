Tedd Stephen Adair Sr.,
Clarksville - Command Sergeant Major (Ret) Tedd Stephen Adair Sr., age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Veterans Affairs Hospital in Nashville.
Tedd was born October 15, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Carl Adair and Helen Gobel Adair. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Annie Dale Adair.
Tedd is survived by three sons, CPT (Ret) Tedd (Anne) Adair II., of Ashland City, Timothy (Kim) Adair of Clarksville, Rodney (Rhonda) Adair of Clarksville; daughter Rebecca (Stephen) Becker of Clarksville; brothers, Bob (Yvonne) Adair, Bill (Sandy) Adair, Jeff (Karen) Adair, Dick (Sharon) Adair, and one sister Susan Barker all who reside in Zanesville, Ohio; and 8 grandchildren.
Tedd served his country proudly in the U.S Army. During his career he served with the 7th Special Forces Group (A) in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. After his military service, Tedd retired from Swan Lake Golf Course. He also attended Park Lane Nazarene.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.