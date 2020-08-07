1/1
Teresa Ann Evans
Teresa Ann Evans

Clarksville - Teresa Ann Evans, age 57 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born to Warren and Nancy Evans on November 23, 1962 in Stuttgart, Germany. Teresa loved to spend time with her grandchildren, Cole and Lexi. Teresa cultivated an amazing work ethic, painting and needlework skills. She was only the 250th person in the world diagnosed with the immune compromising Job syndrome. Left to cherish her memory is her spouse, John Andreasen of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Chelsea Evans (Alex) of Clarksville, TN; mother, Nancy Cox Evans of Clarksville, TN; brother, Mark Evans of WA; sister, Dianne Evans of Clarksville, TN and two grandchildren, Cole and Lexi Semmler.

She is preceded in death by her father, Warren Evans; son, Logan Evans; brothers, Dean Evans and Bruce Evans.

Services for Teresa will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home. Officiating her service will be Gary Akin. The family will receive friends at 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service.

Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone: (931)919-2600.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
