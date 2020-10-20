Teresa "Terri" Reimann Hightower
Clarksville - Teresa "Terri" Michelle Reimann Hightower, age 59, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at her residence.
Terri was born March 11, 1961, in Vicenza, Italy, to Richard Bernard Reimann and Ina Faye Jones Reimann.
Terri was a loving mother and "Nonna." She was a loving and supportive wife. Terri was a paramedic with Robertson County and Montgomery County EMS and an educator. Mrs. Hightower was a member of Sango United Methodist Church. She had a generous and affectionate soul that touched many.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 23, at 2:00 PM, at Sango United Methodist Church, with Pastor Willie Lyle and Pastor Dane van Eys officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Friday, October 23, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.
In addition to her parents, Terri is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, Anthony Hightower; six sons, Richard Scull, Christopher (William) Everett, Stephen (Marylien) Scull, Danniel (Tiffany) Hightower, Devin (Taylor) Hightower, and Anthony "Scooter" (Afton) Hightower; daughter, Elizabeth (Gregory) DeLoach; two brothers, Lawrence Paul (Patti) Reimann and Richard Leo (Susan) Reimann; and nine grandchildren, Rihana Scull, Avery Scull, Ethan Tran, Nova Tran, Austin DeLoach, Peyton DeLoach, Turner Hightower, Dailyn Hightower, and Decker Hightower.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gluff, Mark Harvey, Tony Patterson, and Roger Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Norman Parkerson, Steve Cayton, John Montgomery, and employees of Montgomery and Robertson County EMS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter, 4300 Sidco Drive, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204; or Sango United Methodist Church, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
