Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Mills Ray


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Mills Ray Obituary
Terry Mills Ray

Clarksville - Terry Mills Ray, age 85, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.

Terry was born October 27, 1933, in West Brockton, AL, to the late Kellogg Edward Ray and Eddie Lou Friday Ray. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Claire Newton Ray; and sister, Nancy Lucille Saning.

He was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Terry was the Vice President of Human Resources at Acme Boot Company and was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Stephen Sauls officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, February 23, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Terry is survived by two sons, Terry Newton (Lisa) Ray of Clarksville and Steven Mills (Cindy) Ray of Adams, TN; brother, James K. Ray of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Paul Peters, Taylor Ray, Jessica Ray Ellis, and Daniel Peters; and four great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Ray, Daniel Peters, Chris Newton, Maxey Myers, Mike Stokes, and Bruce McMurray. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hilldale United Methodist Church family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.