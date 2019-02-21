|
|
Terry Mills Ray
Clarksville - Terry Mills Ray, age 85, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Terry was born October 27, 1933, in West Brockton, AL, to the late Kellogg Edward Ray and Eddie Lou Friday Ray. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Claire Newton Ray; and sister, Nancy Lucille Saning.
He was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Terry was the Vice President of Human Resources at Acme Boot Company and was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Stephen Sauls officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, February 23, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Terry is survived by two sons, Terry Newton (Lisa) Ray of Clarksville and Steven Mills (Cindy) Ray of Adams, TN; brother, James K. Ray of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Paul Peters, Taylor Ray, Jessica Ray Ellis, and Daniel Peters; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Ray, Daniel Peters, Chris Newton, Maxey Myers, Mike Stokes, and Bruce McMurray. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hilldale United Methodist Church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019