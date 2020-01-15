|
Terry Odom
Dover - Terry Matthew Odom, age 76, of Dover, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born in Stewart County, TN on November 12, 1943 to the parents of the late Wilson and Geneva Link Odom. Terry retired as an operation manager at CEMC, with 55 years of service, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the vice Mayor of Dover, City Council member of District 2, and a member of Iron Mountain Masonic Lodge 544.
Terry is preceded in death by, brother, Don Odom, and daughter, Beverly Clary. He is survived by his wife, Kay Walker Odom, son, Stony Odom (Loria),Tennessee Ridge, TN, daughter, Leann Holcomb (Stephen),Nashville, TN, sisters, Glenda Shepard (William), Indian Mound, TN, Norma Baggett (Jerry), Erin, TN, sister-in-law, Hilda Odom, Dover, TN, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Shannon and Rev. Melvin Dunaway officiating with burial to follow at Stewart County Memorial Gardens. A Masonic Service will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 7:00pm.
Visitation will held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:30pm to 8:00pm and on Friday from 12:00pm until the time of service.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020