Tess Catalano
Clarksville - Teresa Ida Catalano, affectionately known as "Tess", passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Rick Childers officiating. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. A rosary will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Tess entered into this life on December 13, 1930 in London, England to Charles and Genevieve Baker. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was an active member of the choir and was an advocate and supporter of the Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Humane Society. Over the years, Tess provided care for a host of kids in her home and was known as "Nannie" to all those children. She was loved and will be missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing her.
Tess was preceded in death by her husband, MSGT (Ret) Christopher Catalano. Surivors include her daughters, Annette Joplin (Chris) and Tanya Streeter (Rod); daughter by marriage, Carol Catalano McCutchen (Davis), and Anita Grant (Steve); her twin brother, Terry Baker; and her grandchildren, Ryan, Ellie, and Tessa Streeter.
Pallbearers will be Rod Streeter, Davis McCutchen, Chris Joplin, Ryan Streeter, Grant Shaw, Landon Shaw, Mark Baker, and Earle Hudson.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Stacey Merriweather and her team of caregivers for the overwhelming love and tender care they have provided over many years to Tess and many thanks to AseraCare Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be made to Tess' family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019