Thelma Alvis Smith Miller
Clarksville - Thelma Alvis Smith Miller, age 91, of Clarksville, left her earthly home with her daughters by her side Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to go to her Heavenly home with Jesus.
Thelma was born on December 28, 1927, in Detroit, MI, to the late Raymond Kender Smith and Etta Greer Smith.
Thelma was a devoted and loving wife for over 53 years to Billy Rhea Miller, who preceded her in death on December 1, 2003.
She was also a loving and devoted mother to Lynette Biggar and Melanie (Mike) Boisseau.
She treasured her four grandchildren, Stacey Baggett (Philip) Hagewood, Natalie Baggett (Ben) Walker, Miller Boisseau, and Mason (Stacey) Boisseau.
Thelma was known as "Elvis" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kender, Camden, and Kentley Walker; Briley and Hadley Hagewood; Campbell, Brantley, and Beckett Boisseau; and Rhea and Reese Boisseau.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Eva Dillow.
Thelma graduated from Issac Litton High School and Vanderbilt University. She married the love of her life on November 17, 1950, and they moved to Clarksville in 1956.
She enjoyed bridge, tennis, golf, and traveling.
Before Alzheimers took her memory, she knew all the answers to Jeopardy and loved to work her crossword puzzles. But even Alzheimers could not take away her sweet, sweet spirit.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 2:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Rev. Cal Hampton will be officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday, November 2, from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Miller Boisseau, Mason Boisseau, Ben Walker, Philip Hagewood, Chris Henson, and Ken Dillow. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Harris and her lifelong childhood friend, Anne Wright.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Thelma's loving caregivers, who became like family, Kim McDaniel, Christie Paeth, Ebonie Reaves, Iva Pace, Maegan McDaniel, and Isabella Paeth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204; or to AseraCare Hospice, 1539-C Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019