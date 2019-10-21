|
Thelma "Betsy" Atkins
Clarksville - Thelma "Betsy" Atkins, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence.
Betsy was born February 19, 1959, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Robert W. Atkins and Mary Ann Averitt-Atkins. She was an accountant and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Atkins was loved by many.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Betsy is survived by her brother, Chris Atkins of Clarksville; and her beloved cousin, Callie Martin of Clarksville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019