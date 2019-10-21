Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Thelma "Betsy" Atkins


1959 - 2019
Thelma "Betsy" Atkins Obituary
Thelma "Betsy" Atkins

Clarksville - Thelma "Betsy" Atkins, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence.

Betsy was born February 19, 1959, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Robert W. Atkins and Mary Ann Averitt-Atkins. She was an accountant and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Atkins was loved by many.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Betsy is survived by her brother, Chris Atkins of Clarksville; and her beloved cousin, Callie Martin of Clarksville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
