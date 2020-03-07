|
Thelma Byrd
Dyersburg, TN - Thelma Anne Bagwell Byrd, age 90, passed away on March 5, 2020 at
Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was born Nov. 11, 1929 in Granite City, IL, the eldest child of Troy and Gerline Vaughn Bagwell. She was a teacher in both Montgomery and Stewart Counties, worked as a Head Start Director for Stewart, Humphries, and Houston counties, and as a Public Relations Officer for the Stewart County Sheriff's Department. Mrs. Byrd spent many years at the Department of Human Services as a Child Abuse case worker. She was a graduate of both Stewart County High School and Austin Peay State University.
She married her husband of 61 years, Jimmie B. Byrd, on Dec. 23, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Howell Bagwell, Jerry Bagwell, and a son-in-law, Michael W. Willis.
She is survived by one daughter, Joy Byrd Willis and grandson Matthew Willis and wife, Jordan, all of Dyersburg, TN; one brother, Dalton Bagwell and wife, Earlene, of Dover, TN and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. Annetta Camp officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of service on Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Willis, Bob Holliday, Brian Byrd, Deryk Wyatt, Adam Bagwell, and Roger Bell.
Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Midsouth Food Bank, 239 S. Dudley, Memphis, TN 38104, or a .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020