|
|
Thelma Cleo Perry
Southside -
Thelma Cleo Perry, age 88, of Southside, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. James Black officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Thelma Cleo entered this life on October 24, 1931 in Montgomery County, TN to the late John Wesley Blackwell and Lillie Green Blackwell. She enjoyed reading, working in the garden and spending time with her family. She was a member of Millers Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Pete Perry, and siblings, Lewis Blackwell, John Lee Blackwell, Paul Blackwell, Evie Parker, and Lois Blackwell.
She is survived by her children; Jimmy (Sally) Collins, Shirley (Bruce) Ivey, Nancy Adkins, Linda (Don) Baggett, Darlene Ransom, Pamela (Mike) Ball, Johnny (Brandi) Perry, Paul Perry, Joey Perry, and Kevin (Christine) Perry; sister, Mary Bell Rollins. She was known as "Granny Perry" to twenty-four grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020