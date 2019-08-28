Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
301 Fairview Lane
View Map
Deacon Thomas B. Ledford Sr.


1931 - 2019
Deacon Thomas B. Ledford Sr. Obituary
Deacon Thomas B. Ledford, Sr.

Clarksville - Age 87, passed away August 22, 2019. He was born October 17, 1931 in Woodlawn, Tn. to the union of Hugh and Janie George Ledford. He was a 1949 graduate of Burt High School. Tom was retired from the United States Armed Forces retiring after 26 years 11 months and 28 days as a Master Sergeant. He later was employed for over 14 yeas with the US Postal Service. He was married for over 64 years to the love of his life Eunice Pettus. Thomas served as a Deacon at First Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He is survived by his wife, Eunice Ledford, sons, Thomas Ledford, Jr., Dallas, Tx., and Andre' (Adrianna) Ledford, Ridgecrest, CA, 4 grandsons, Xavier, Javier, Alexander & Toyron, brother & sister-in-law, George(Annette) Pettus & Mary Wiggins, Fairfax, Va. a host of other relatives & friends. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 1pm at First Missionary Baptist Church 301 Fairview Lane. Pastor Robert P. Harris, Jr., Eulogist. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
