Thomas Edward Greene
Clarksville - Thomas Edward Greene, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Thomas was born October 27, 1946, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Doug Greene and Elizabeth Perry Greene.
He was an architect and a US Army Reserve veteran. Thomas was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 1:30 PM, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Steve Louder officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 11:00 AM until the time of service, at the church.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherry Greene; sister, Phyllis Miracle; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Seth Parker, Chris Miracle, Mike Salyer, John Routzahn, Barry Jones, and Tim Sims. Honorary pallbearer will be Charles Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Tommy's memory, to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 26, 2019