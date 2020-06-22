Thomas Graves
Clarksville - Thomas E. Graves of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, at his home. He had been under the care of Asera/Amedisys Hospice. His wife Charlotte and family are grateful for the special care he received from their caring health care professionals.
Thomas was born March 18, 1944, to S. Lowell Graves and Ruth Evelyn Bowman Graves in Fostoria, Ohio. He graduated from Fostoria High School in 1962 and from Purdue University in 1967 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In college he was a co-op student for Union Carbide Corporation and accepted a position with the company after graduation and continued in its employ for 36 years. He married Charlotte Murray in 1966. In 1970 and 1972, he and Charlotte welcomed daughters, Lisa and Lori, respectively. He worked in many locations, traveling to facilities around the world and was based at times in Fostoria, Ohio; Lowell, Massachusetts; Lakewood, Ohio; Columbia, Tennessee; Yabucoa, Puerto Rico; Parma, Ohio; and Clarksville, Tennessee. His positions included those of Assistant Engineering Manager, Engineering Manager, Assistant Plant Manager, and Assistant Director of Central Engineering. He retired in 2001 and moved with his wife Charlotte to Florida. In 2004 they returned to Clarksville, and he went back to work for UCAR/Graftech's Central Engineering Department in Clarksville. Tom then went to work for ABM Government Services (formerly BMAR and the Linc Group) in Hopkinsville, KY. He worked as a Construction Project Manager and oversaw projects on many U. S. military sites. In 2014 health issues led to his second retirement.
Tom was always an active church member. Since moving to Clarksville, he was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Clarksville, having served as a Deacon, Elder, and member of the Finance Committee, serving as Chairman of the Finance Committee for a number of years.
Tom is survived by his wife Charlotte; their daughters: Lisa (Scott) Waymire of Bentonville, AR and Lori (Aaron) Hirsch. He and Charlotte have seven grandchildren: Ryan (Shiba) Tiemeyer of Rogers, AR; Brandon Hartman and Sean and Patric Waymire of Bentonville, AR; Gabriel Hirsch, Samuel Hirsch, and Virginia Grace Hirsch of Clarksville, TN. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Debby) Graves of Sarasota, FL; sister Jeanne, (Retired AF Major General John Becker) of O'Fallon, IL; and sister Joanne (Larry) Miles of Deltona, FL. Additional survivors are brother-in-law Gene Murray (Linda) of Fostoria, Ohio; and brother-in-law Tom McVicker of Bay Village, Ohio; aunt, Carol Graves, of Ormond Beach, FL; and sister-in-law Beth Graves of Evergreen, Colorado. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents, S. Lowell Graves and Ruth Graves; grandparents Sterling and Neva Graves and Aurelius and Weltha Bowman; and sister-in-law Marsha Murray McVicker.
Tom loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His greatest passions were boating, fishing, and visiting the islands on Lake Erie. He enjoyed time with friends, going out to eat, watching the UT Vols and Tennessee Titans, and sitting and walking by the ocean.
Tom's memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Clarksville, TN, on Saturday, June 27. Pastor Greg Glover will officiate. In order to maintain social distancing, there will be no visitation nor a reception. The family hopes that friends will make a prudent decision before attending the service, will wear masks, and remember to use social distancing at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Clarksville, or the American Heart Association.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.