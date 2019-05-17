Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trenton Baptist Church
Trenton, KY
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Trenton Baptist Church
Trenton, KY
Clarksville - Mr. Thomas Jesse Young, age 25 of Clarksville, TN and formerly of Allensville, KY, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Trenton Baptist Church in Trenton, KY. Memorial services will be held at the church at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, with Rev. Tom Hughes officiating. Speakers will be Mr. John Walton Sadler and Mrs. Cindy Smith Chambers. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas was born in Clarksville, TN, on March 8, 1994, the son of David Giles Young and Stacey Sadler Young of Allensville, KY. He was a student at Austin Peay State University, where he majored in biochemistry. A member of Trenton Baptist Church, he was an avid mushroom hunter, mead-maker, gardener, animal lover, and voracious reader. Friends and family remember him for his love of nature and his wicked sense of humor.

Aside from his parents, survivors include his sister Melanie Young Blake and her husband Steven Blake of Louisville, KY; his partner and best friend Katie Chambers of Clarksville, TN; and his beloved pets Lola, Dr. Livingston, Newt, Gussie, and Dixie.

Donations in Thomas Young's name may be made to the Todd County Library, 302 E. Main St., Elkton, KY 42220/(270) 265.9071; or to the Christian County Humane Society, 1233 Skyline Dr., Hopkinsville, KY, 42240/(270) 887.4678.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 17, 2019
