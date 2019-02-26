Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas John Nash


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas John Nash Obituary
Thomas John Nash

Clarksville - Thomas John Nash, 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

Thom was born on February 3, 1936, in Crystal Falls, MI to the late William Lorenzo Nash and Beatrice Lillian Nyholm Nash. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Myrtle Nash; son, Thomas John Nash, Jr.; and step-children, Roy Cash and Kim Smigiel.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Elizabeth Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at a later date.

Thom was a retired Chief with the U.S. Navy. He was an elder at New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the No Club Car Group and AA where he accomplished 38 years of sobriety.

Thom is survived by his wife, Mildred Nash; son, Bill Nash; son-in-law, James Smigiel; three sisters, Wilma Gieke, Ethelene Nash, and Margie Nash; two grandchildren, Will Nash and Ashley Nash; and one great grandson, Riley Nash.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1307 Ft. Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37041.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
