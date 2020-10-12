1/1
Thomas Lee Burney Jr.
Thomas Lee Burney, Jr.

Clarksville - Thomas Lee Burney, Jr. age 52, of Clarksville passed away after a battle with cancer Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Tennova Health Care.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Phil Ross officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Thomas entered this life on March 20, 1968 in Clarksville, TN. He was a machinist at Hankook Tire Plant.

He is survived by his parents, Joycean (Paul) Shelby and Thomas Lee (Brenda) Burney, Sr; son, Dustin Lee Burney, and sisters, Dusti Boone and Courtney Burney.

Pallbearers will be John Smith, Mark Boone, Evan Boone, Tyler Boone, and Terry Yarbrough.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Tennova Hospice for their compassion and care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
