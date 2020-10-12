Thomas Lee Burney, Jr.
Clarksville - Thomas Lee Burney, Jr. age 52, of Clarksville passed away after a battle with cancer Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Tennova Health Care.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Phil Ross officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Thomas entered this life on March 20, 1968 in Clarksville, TN. He was a machinist at Hankook Tire Plant.
He is survived by his parents, Joycean (Paul) Shelby and Thomas Lee (Brenda) Burney, Sr; son, Dustin Lee Burney, and sisters, Dusti Boone and Courtney Burney.
Pallbearers will be John Smith, Mark Boone, Evan Boone, Tyler Boone, and Terry Yarbrough.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Tennova Hospice for their compassion and care.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Society
.
