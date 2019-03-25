Services
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Murray Harper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Murray Harper Obituary
Thomas Murray Harper

Spring Hill, TN - Passed away Friday March 22, 2019. Survived by his wife, Joyce Shepard Harper of Spring Hill, TN; son, Roy "Tommy" Harper of Dickson, TN; step-daughter, Sandra Ford of North Carolina; sister, Ruth Helen Warren of Louisville, KY; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday March 25, 2019 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN. Place of rest will be in the Dickson Union Cemetery.Visitation with the family will be Monday March 25th from 12 PM until time of service.

Services under the direction of Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN (615)446-2808. Taylorsince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now