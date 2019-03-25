|
|
Thomas Murray Harper
Spring Hill, TN - Passed away Friday March 22, 2019. Survived by his wife, Joyce Shepard Harper of Spring Hill, TN; son, Roy "Tommy" Harper of Dickson, TN; step-daughter, Sandra Ford of North Carolina; sister, Ruth Helen Warren of Louisville, KY; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday March 25, 2019 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN. Place of rest will be in the Dickson Union Cemetery.Visitation with the family will be Monday March 25th from 12 PM until time of service.
Services under the direction of Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019