Thomas N. Cunningham
Clarksville - Thomas N. Cunningham, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Tom was born November 25, 1962, at Fort Campbell, KY, to the late Elijah W. Cunningham IV and Irmela deHaas Cunningham.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tammy Harrison Cunningham; their four children, Matthew Thomas Cunningham (28), Wesley Scott Cunningham (26), Nicholas Harrison Cunningham (24), and Katherine Elise Cunningham (21), all of Clarksville; three brothers, Elijah W. Cunningham V of Little Rock, AR, Peter Cunningham of Murfreesboro, TN, and Andrew Cunningham of Jacksonville, FL; father-in-law, Earl Harrison; and mother-in-law, Mary Elise Harrison.
Tom was an entrepreneur, business person, and developer, but more than anything, a loving Husband and Father. The joy of his life was not in his profession, but was in watching, supporting, and loving his wife and children. Tom had contagious energy for life, quiet compassion for others, and excitement for his lifelong home of Clarksville. He was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 11, at 2:00 PM, at Madison Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Harriet Bryan and Rev. Cliff Wright officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM, at Madison Street United Methodist Church, and Thursday, April 11, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tom Cunningham Scholarship Fund, c/o Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 or made online at paypal.me/tomcscholarshipfund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019