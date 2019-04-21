|
|
Thomas Nelson Dawson
Clarksville - Thomas Nelson Dawson, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence, in Nashville.
Thomas was born July 1, 1945, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late William Henry Dawson and Cecil Willoughby Dawson. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard W. Dawson and Richard D. Dawson; and sister, Dorthy J. Sellers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Gayle Boone Dawson; two daughters, Rhonda (Baker) Raborn of Smyrna, TN and Tammy (Barry) McElroy of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Lauren Dalton, Addie Gortney, Sarah DeBerry, J.T. McElroy, and Trace McElroy; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203; or the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street, Suite 206, Nashville, TN 37210.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019