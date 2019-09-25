|
|
Thomas "Big Daddy" Sampson
Clarksville - Age 71, passed away September 18, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tn. He was born February 7, 1948 in Hopkinsville, Ky to the union of Eugene & Elnora Thomas Merriweather. He was a graduate of Attucks H S in Hopkinsville and T.S.U. He was employed as an Engineer for Honeywell for many Years and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He is survived by daughter, Ayasha Sampson a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-7 pm @ Hooker Funeral Home. Visitation Friday, 3-4 pm with funeral to follow at Renovation Church 1620 Walnut Grove Rd. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019