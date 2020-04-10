|
Thomas William Minniehan
Southside - Thomas William Minniehan, age 67, of Southside, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Reverend James Black officiating. Burial will follow at Miller's Chapel Cemetery.
Thomas entered into this life on October 6, 1952 in Montgomery County, Tn to the late Thomas Clifton and Dorothy Mann Minniehan. Thomas was a 1970 graduate from Clarksville High School, and a member of Miller's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. He also served as a deacon for the church. Among his many notable life achievements, he was a veteran of The United States Army National Guard and retired from the Clarksville Fire Department after thirty-two years of dedicated employment.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen Sutton Minniehan; brother, Joseph (Gayle) Minniehan; brother-in-law, Gilbert (Judy) Sutton; nieces, Rodonna (Stan) Leudenburg, Danielle (Chip) Renshaw, and nephew, Brian (Kathryn) Minniehan.
The Clarksville Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020