Thomas Winfield Pressler
Clarksville - Thomas Winfield Pressler, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence.
Thomas was born December 13, 1941, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Maurice W. Pressler and Helen Moore Pressler. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Pressler Nicholson.
Mr. Pressler was a 1959 graduate of Clarksville High School and obtained a degree in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 20, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. John Casey and Rev. Dane van Eys officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Margie McCanless Pressler; son, Wayne (Brenda) Pressler; daughter, Kay (Ron) Morris; grandson, Brad (Ashlee) Wingo; granddaughter, Megan (Michael) Darnell; great grandsons, Nash and Beckett Darnell; brother-in-law, Ronnie Nicholson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joash Fund, c/o Sango United Methodist Church, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
