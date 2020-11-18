1/1
Thomas Winfield Pressler
Thomas Winfield Pressler

Clarksville - Thomas Winfield Pressler, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence.

Thomas was born December 13, 1941, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Maurice W. Pressler and Helen Moore Pressler. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Pressler Nicholson.

Mr. Pressler was a 1959 graduate of Clarksville High School and obtained a degree in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 20, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. John Casey and Rev. Dane van Eys officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Margie McCanless Pressler; son, Wayne (Brenda) Pressler; daughter, Kay (Ron) Morris; grandson, Brad (Ashlee) Wingo; granddaughter, Megan (Michael) Darnell; great grandsons, Nash and Beckett Darnell; brother-in-law, Ronnie Nicholson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joash Fund, c/o Sango United Methodist Church, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
