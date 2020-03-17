|
Thurman L. Hayes
Clarksville - Thurman L. Hayes, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Ted Denny and Bro. Tony "Sonny" Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery in Dickson County.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. and again Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Thurman entered into this life on February 28, 1940 in Slayden, TN, to the late James and Nannie Morrison Hayes. He attended Slayden Elementary and Clarksville High Schools. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra, TN and retired as a Machinist from General Motors, Cadillac Division; Detroit MI after 25 years. Thurman returned to Clarksville in 1991 from Madison Heights, MI.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Claude Hayes, Barnie Hayes, Jim Hayes, Willard Hayes, Edgar Hayes, Cordis "CH" Hayes, Howard "Sam" Hayes, Odis "Neal" Hayes and sisters, Verble Pope, Stella Baggett, Molly Lobert, Ginny Tolliver, and Nannie Hodges. He is also preceded in death by In-Laws, Robert and Glade Manion, Roscoe Flanagan and Cathy Flanagan.
Survivors include the love of his life; his wife of over 61 years, Herma L. Flanagan Hayes; cherished children; son, Scott A. (Ray Caranci) Hayes, West Palm Beach, FL; daughter, Theresa M. (Mark) Stone; Clarksville, TN; son, Brian K. (Amy) Hayes; Holt, FL; beloved grandchildren, Keith Jones, Ryan Jones, CTN1 Cameron Hayes (USN), Emily Hayes, Destinye Stone, and Shayna Stone; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Jones and Zophia Hayes, and his precious pet, Cookie.
Thurman is also survived by his brother, Frank Hayes of Michigan and sister, Shelby Cisco of Tennessee, and In-Laws, Carl Flanagan and Kermit Flanagan of TN and Shirley Flanagan of FL.
Pallbearers will be Brian Hayes, Mark Stone, Ray Caranci, Keith Jones, Paul Hayes, Rob Hayes, Gary Flanagan, and Mark Baggett.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020