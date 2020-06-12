Tina Green
Tina Green

Woodlawn - Mrs. Tina Lorraine Green, age 49 of Woodlawn, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born November 2, 1970 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of John Newman and Glenda Newman.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Earl Green, son, Samuel Green, Woodlawn, TN, daughters, Emily Buehler (Steven, Jr.), Indian Mound, Holly Robins (Dalton), Clarksville, grandchildren, Zander and Scarlett Buehler and Mason Robins, brothers, Tommy Newman, and Tim Newman, and her sister, Tonya Newman.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. Brice Darnell officiating. Burial will be in the Wilee's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Steven Buehler, Jr., Dalton Robins, Samuel Green, Jacob Newman, Larry Harrison, and Lester Green, Jr.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
