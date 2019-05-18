Services
Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home
700 Country Club Ln
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
(270) 886-4455
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home
700 Country Club Ln
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home
700 Country Club Ln
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Clarksville - Tom E Dye, age 71, of Tracy Lane, Clarksville, passed away at 11:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5:00 PM at Maddux Funeral Home in Pembroke. Tom's final resting place will be in Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton, KY.

Mr. Dye was born in Brady, TX, on December 11, 1947, to the late Herbert Thomas and Edith Rae Roberts Dye. He was a retired farmer, paramedic, and educator. Tom was a member of Trenton United Methodist Church and was a founding member of the Todd County Rescue Squad.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nancy Griffy Dye of Clarksville; his sons, Thomas Christopher Dye and wife, Kimberly, of Clarksville, and Matthew Tol Dye of Trenton, KY, now serving in the US Navy and stationed in New York; his daughters, Lisa Marie Milhauser and husband, Sean, of Clarksville, and Jaime Dye Holder and husband, Michael, of Clarksville; his brothers, Rick Dye of Trenton, KY, and Larry Don Dye of Oklahoma City, OK; four grandchildren, James Milhauser, Myles Dye, Garrett Dye, and Jensen Holder; three great grandchildren, Chloe Milhauser, Kylan Dye, and Brennan Dye.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 18, 2019
