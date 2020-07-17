1/1
Tom E. Morgan
Tom E. Morgan

Clarksville - Tom E. Morgan, age 87 from Clarksville, TN, passed away at home on July 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's.

There will be a private, family only service held Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Dickson, TN with a Celebration of Life with family and friends to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made at a charity of choice.

He was born July 13, 1933 in Gorham, Illinois to the late Alvada Morgan. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Troy Morgan.

Tom retired from Fort Campbell High School and had many wonderful years of teaching and coaching various sports, especially baseball. He loved his second home at Leatherwood, spending time with family and friends, boating and fishing; loved to tell "tall tales" and always singing and dancing a jig.

Tom received his master's in education from Austin Peay State University where he continues to hold basketball and baseball records and is a member of their Hall of Fame, retired jersey #52.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Amy Yates Morgan of 67 years; daughters, Cindy (Roger) Pack, Lisa (Joey) Mullins and Tammi (Paul) Maxwell; and four grandchildren, Mael and Leslie Pack and McKenzie and Lake Mullins.

Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home, 214 N Main St Dickson, TN 37055. 615-446-2808, Taysince1909.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
