Tom "Ted" Ed DanielClarksville - Tom "Ted" Ed Daniel, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.Ted was born September 18, 1948, in Cumberland Furnace, TN, to the late Tom Daniel and Myra Travis Daniel. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Becky (Frank) Murphy.Mr. Daniel was a retired banker.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, at 2:00 PM, at Sunnyview Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating.Ted is survived by his wife, Connie Oliver Daniel; daughter, Jessica Hyde; son, Tom Ed Daniel; son by marriage, Scott (Wendy) Key; and five grandchildren.Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com