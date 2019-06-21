Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Tommy C. Clouser


Clarksville - Tommy C. Clouser, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence.

Tommy was born July 7, 1943, in Lynn Grove, KY, to the late Wilbur C. Clouser and Dona K. Hutchens Clouser.

Mr. Clouser retired from the Zinc Plant and was a US Army veteran.

A graveside service will be held at a later date, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Peggy Tate Clouser of Clarksville; son, Phillip R. (Emily Allensworth) Clouser of Clarksville; daughter, Katherine Leigh (Jay) Harrison of Columbia, MD; brother, Randy (Allison) Clouser of Clarksville; two sisters, Carol Freeman of Wamego, KS and Kristi (James) Skurzewski of Clarksville; and four grandchildren. Olivia F. Harrison, Jon W. Harrison, Ella R. Clouser, and Emory C. Clouser.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AmVets of America, 1846 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37040; or to Clarksville Junior Golf, 121 Crofton Place, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 21, 2019
