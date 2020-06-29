Tommy Jones
Clarksville - Thomas Wayne Jones, 66, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Jeter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Tommy was born on August 8, 1953 in Clinton, KY to Rev. Isaac and Wastille Jones. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist. He was the owner of Randolph and Jones Electronics. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, fishing, UT football games, and Corvettes.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Billie "Sue" Boyer Jones; son, Shawn Thomas (Cristin) Jones; sisters, Bessie (Buck) White, Linda (Donnie) Locke, Debra (Pete) Anderson; one granddaughter, Brynlynn Gail Jones.
Pallbearers will be Gary Binkley, David Dirks, Michael Williams, Jerry Chandler, Joe Moore, and Phil Smith.
Honorary pallbearer will be Frank Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
