Tommy Karns
Clarksville - Carl Thomas "Tommy" Karns, 70, took hold of his Savior's hand and passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday December 9, 2020 with Steven Ramsey officiating at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Tommy was born in Clarksville, TN on September 8, 1950 to the late Carl Karns and Frances Baggett Karns. He was a faithful and active member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Karns.
Tommy was a dedicated and loving husband to his beloved wife of 50 years, Cathy. He was the proud daddy of his three children, Stephanie (Scott) Steinsultz, Suzanne (Jerry) Wolard, and Matthew (Jessica) Karns. His pride and joy were his seven grandchildren; Lane, Jordan, Carlyn, Aidan, Reagan, Cade, and Eva.
Also left to cherish his memory are three sisters; Cheryl Yarbrough, Debbie Murphy, and Jennifer Smullins and brother, Dale Karns.
Tommy was a true family man who always made family time a priority. He never missed a birthday, ballgame, school event or celebration. He was always up for an adventure and was the maker of memories for the family he loved so dearly.
Known as Grandad to many, he will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be; Scott Steinsultz, Lane Steinsultz, Aidan Karns, Jerry Wolard, Cade Wolard, Dale Karns, and Jim Smullins.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com