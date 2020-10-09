1/1
Tommy Scott Green
Pensacola, FL - Tommy Scott Green, 57, of Pensacola (formerly of Clarksville) died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Florida as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He leaves behind his son, Thomas Green of Henderson, TN, his uncle and aunt who raised him, Garland and Donna Smith, of Charlotte, TN, brothers Greg (Robbie) Green of Slayden, TN and Lee (Erica) Smith of Clarksville, TN, sisters Gail (Wes) Green Swenson of Holladay, TN, and Peggy (Glen) Smith Davis of Charlotte, TN, aunts and uncles, several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lee (Peggy) Smith in 1972 and father Tommy Green in 1978.

He was born in Dayton, TN on April 14, 1963. After the death of his mother, he moved to Clarksville with his uncle and aunt. He attended Montgomery Central High School as a member of the class of 1981, where he met his lifelong best friend, John Mince of Clarksville. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a gifted artist, auto-body repairman, and lover of classic and muscle cars. He had a love of the Portuguese culture, learned to speak the language, and dreamed of moving to Brazil. Internment will be in Pensacola, Florida.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
