Tony Kuh

Clarksville -

Anthony Kuh, "Tony", age 31 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with David Love officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Tony entered this life on June 13, 1989 in Muskegon, Michigan. He was a man of God, a natural leader, a loving husband and father who adored his family. Tony enjoyed camping, fishing, cheering on The University of Florida, and was known as a baseball enthusiast. Tony was a Retired Veteran of The United States Army, Intelligence Analyst, and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was proud of his time in the Military and those he served with.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Kuh; paternal grandfather, Elmer Kuh; maternal grandparents, Howard and Carolyn Johnson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 7 years, Colleen Kuh; children, Adrien, Anna Madison, Riley and Noah Kuh; mother, Jill Newhouse; paternal grandmother, Ruth Kuh; brothers, Taylor Kuh and Billy Newhouse.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WoundedWarriorProject.org

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
