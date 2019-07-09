Tony Lombard



Clarksville - Anthony "Tony" Michael Lombard born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on July 2, 1931 went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019. Tony is the beloved husband of Janet Rose. They were married on July 12, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin.



Tony graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Five days after high school graduation, he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served in the Korean War from 1950 - 1954. After the war he worked for Boeing in Seattle, Washington. Famiglia took him to San Bernardino, California where he met his future bride. Tony loved learning and decided to return to college at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Tony and Janet were married in Madison on July 12,1958. They settled in Northern California where they raised their family. Tony worked in the insurance industry and worked for John Hancock. Later he owned his own agency with his wife. Tony was very active in Lions Club, Kiwanis, Sons of Italy and the Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. He was an avid reader. Tony's love of country is exemplified by his career and subsequent retirement as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.



In retirement they moved to Weed, California where he took up golfing and continued to be part of the Kiwanis Club and Sons of Italy. He and Janet studied Italian, traveled and enjoyed square dancing. They relocated to Clarksville, Tennessee in 2011, where he provided care for his wife. Tony was a member of Clarksville Kiwanis Club and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet Lombard.



Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather and patriot. He is survived by his children, Lynn(David)Weaver, Laura(James) Medina, Carol(Vincent) Giovannoni, Gina (Erik) Briggs, Thomas (Tina) Lombard, 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the emergency staff and nurses of Skyline Medical Center and to AseraCare for their support in his final journey home. Betty, Heather, Torey, Nicole lovingly cared for Tony. We are eternally grateful!



Visitations will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 3 - 6 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation on Friday July 12 will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Mass will be on July 12 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tom Lombard, Joshua Lombard, Erik Briggs, Michael Briggs, Mathew Briggs, Mason Briggs, Jacob Weaver, and Daniel Medina. Condolences may be made to Tony's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 9 to July 10, 2019