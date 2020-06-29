Tony Street
Clarksville - Glen Anthony Street "Tony", 56, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Tony entered into this life on October 10, 1963 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Herman and Bonnie Harrison Street. He was a Veteran of The United States Marine Corp and a retired truck driver. Tony was a Baptist and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Lynn Street.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Millicent (Stites) Street; sisters, Sheila Street, Connie Street, and Melissa (Dwight) Burney. Tony is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews,
Pallbearers will be DJ Burney, Trey Burney, Dwight Burney, Jeremie Wickham, Brian Stites, Matt Semrau, Billy Mosier, and Andy Stone.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.