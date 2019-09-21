|
|
Travis Mimms
Formally of Clarksville - Age 33, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in Florida. Born May 5, 1986 in Clarksville to Tanya Outlaw-Mimms and Wayne S. Mimms. He was a Veteran and currently was employed by the Postal Service in Pensacola, Fla. He was a graduate of Northeast High School and University of West Florida. He is survived by wife, Candice C. Mimms and daughters: Journey, Taylor, and Courtney Mimms all of Milton, FL. parents, Tanya Outlaw-Mimms of Clarksville, TN. & Wayne S. Mimms Indianapolis, IN; siblings: Min. Terence (Nancy) Mimms of Aviano, Italy & Neisha Mimms of Goodlettsville, TN; grandparents William Frasier (Courtney) Mimms of Elton, KY; uncles, William (Ofa) Mimms, Jr. Johnny Outlaw both of Clarksville, Ralph Outlaw of Dickson, TN; aunts, Alma Groves of Guthrie, KY, Felicia (Ralph) Kimbrough of Carterville, Ill., Arthur Bell Leavell of Nashville, Angela Lynn Mimms of Indianapolis, IN, Towanja Outlaw Johnson and Lela Outlaw both of Clarksville, relatives and friends. Funeral Service TODAY, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:00 at Fifth Ward Baptist Church. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019