Trudy Griffin
Clarksville - Trudy Fay Collins Griffin, age 65, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Sango Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Trudy's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Trudy entered into this life on July 7, 1954 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri daughter to her late parents Alvie Collins and LaDonna Kieser Deskin and her late step father, Alton Roy Deskin . She was a homemaker, mother, and wife to her children and her husband, the late Virgil Griffin. Trudy was a strong-willed, independent woman with a loving and caring disposition and a generous soul.
Survivors include her children, Rhonda Staton and her husband Robert, Lee Engel and his wife Rose, and Roger Dale Engel. Other survivors include her sisters, Lydia Diann Agerton, Carolyn Sue Sturgeon, and Janet Kay Siar; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
