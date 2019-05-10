Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Renovation Church
1620 Walnut Grove Rd
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone Burney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone Burney


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tyrone Burney Obituary
Tyrone Burney

Clarksville - Age 42 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Renovation Church 1620 Walnut Grove Rd Clks, TN 37042. Interment Martin Chapel Church Cemetery.

He was born January 12,1977 in Clarksville to Joe H. Burney, Sr and Leonia Merriweather Burney. He is preceded in death by his father.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories daughter, Jazzlyn Burney; son, Tyrone Burney, Jr; mother, Leonia Burney; devoted companion, Ileana Diaz; sisters, Shellia (Derry) Harris and Debbie R. Burney; brother, Min. Joe (Fawn) Burney, Jr and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now