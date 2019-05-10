|
|
Tyrone Burney
Clarksville - Age 42 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Renovation Church 1620 Walnut Grove Rd Clks, TN 37042. Interment Martin Chapel Church Cemetery.
He was born January 12,1977 in Clarksville to Joe H. Burney, Sr and Leonia Merriweather Burney. He is preceded in death by his father.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories daughter, Jazzlyn Burney; son, Tyrone Burney, Jr; mother, Leonia Burney; devoted companion, Ileana Diaz; sisters, Shellia (Derry) Harris and Debbie R. Burney; brother, Min. Joe (Fawn) Burney, Jr and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 10, 2019