U'Don Hales
1939 - 2020
U'Don Hales

Clarksville - U'Don Hales, age 81, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

U'Don was born June 21, 1939, in Esto, FL, to the late Ray W. Hales and Marjorie Shirley Hales.

Mr. Hales was a US Army veteran and later worked for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. He was a "Mr. Fix-It" and handyman. He loved his church, sports, football, and basketball. U'Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an avid bowler and played softball in the church league.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 2, at 2:00 PM, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville, with Pastor Young Lee officiating.

U'Don is survived by his wife, Yon Ok Hales Jung; son, U'Don (Marcy) Hales, Jr.; sister, Mary Corwin; four grandchildren, Wendy (Alan) Levasseur, Jeff Busch, Masina (Christian) Black, Landon (Autumn) Hales; ten great grandchildren Aiyana Hales, Lucina Hales, Christopher Harrah, Harper Black, Hudson Black, Carter Black, McKinley Lavasseur, Presley Levasseur, Riley Jo Levasseur, and Bryson Busch.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
