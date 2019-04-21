Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Hopkinsville, TN
1940 - 2019
Ute "Dede" Anderson

Clarksville - Ute "Dede" Anderson, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, to be in Heaven with her beloved husband, Tom.

She was born January 18, 1940, in Stuttgart, Germany, daughter of Friedrich and Julie Dobler.

Surviving is sister, Lore Koch, with family.

Deceased family members are Dr. and Mrs. Roland Dobler.

Dede became a US citizen in 1969, and worked in Civil Service at Fort Campbell, KY, until her retirement in 1993.

Her remains are to be cremated, and a committal service will be held Thursday, April 25, at 10:00 AM, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Humane Society, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040; or the , 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
