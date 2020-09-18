Valerie Killebrew
Clarskville - Age 56 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 15,2020. Viewing Monday, September 21, 2020 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, Hopkinsville, KY.
She was born July 25, 1964 in New Jersey to Dr. Scuddie McGee, Jr and Dr. Sarah F. Pollard McGee. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald G. Mcgee.
She leaves to cherish her husband, Christopher Killebrew, Sr; sons, Christopher Ray Killebrew, Jr, Roy Curtis Cleve, III, Joshua Orlando Killebrew, Antwon Eugene (Tiara) Killebrew; sisters, Terri Johnson; brothers, Kenneth Mcgee and Timothy Mcgee; aunt, Maxine Williams; uncles, Gary Pollard and John Pollard, host of family and friends.
Live stream 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.
