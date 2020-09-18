1/1
Valerie Killebrew
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Killebrew

Clarskville - Age 56 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 15,2020. Viewing Monday, September 21, 2020 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, Hopkinsville, KY.

She was born July 25, 1964 in New Jersey to Dr. Scuddie McGee, Jr and Dr. Sarah F. Pollard McGee. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald G. Mcgee.

She leaves to cherish her husband, Christopher Killebrew, Sr; sons, Christopher Ray Killebrew, Jr, Roy Curtis Cleve, III, Joshua Orlando Killebrew, Antwon Eugene (Tiara) Killebrew; sisters, Terri Johnson; brothers, Kenneth Mcgee and Timothy Mcgee; aunt, Maxine Williams; uncles, Gary Pollard and John Pollard, host of family and friends.

Live stream 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved