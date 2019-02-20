Services
Tucker Funeral Home
113 N. 3rd St.
Central City, KY 42330
(270) 7541551
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home
536 Bradford Street
Beechmont, KY
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mud River Union General Baptist Church
.
Belton, KY
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mud River Union General Baptist Church
.
Belton, KY
Velma Ruth Day Stallings


Velma Ruth Day Stallings Obituary
Velma Ruth Day Stallings

Christiana - Velma Ruth Day Stallings, 75, of Christiana, TN, a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home. She was born March 14, 1943, in Muhlenberg County, KY. Ruth, a native of Belton, KY, married Maj. (Ret.) Joseph Darrell Stallings when he was a SP4 and began many years of adventures with him and later with their children and grandchildren. They traveled many states, Europe, and Japan.

Ruth was a dedicated and loving wife of 57 years, supporting her husband in and out of the Army. She packed up and moved their family over a dozen times, making each new place home. She began her career working in banking, then chose to remain home raising their four wonderful and loving daughters full time. She was always there to help them with her grandchildren when they needed her. For all of them, she had the best lap and voice for storybook reading. Ruth loved her family and enjoyed the many vacations, road trips, and holidays spent with them. She was active in her communities over the years including volunteering with the Army Community Services, The American Legion Wives Auxiliary, the Officer Wives Club, Red Cross, Girl Scouts, PTA, ESL/conversation English, and as playground monitor, classroom aid, and crossing guard.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Orbie D. and Alma Jean Ramsey Day; a sister, Margaret Ann Walker; and brothers Arthur Eaner Day, Marion Ray Day, and Billy Warren Day, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Darrell Stallings; daughters Ruth Devers, Milinda (Kelly) Stocker, Beverly Nielsen, and Amanda (Nathan) Dort; seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Chris), Nathaniel (Corrine), Matthew (Holli), Ethan, Hayleigh, Isaac, and Julian; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Quinn, and Sebastian; sister Barbara Sue Kincheloe of Owensboro, KY; and brothers Rev. Roy M. Day of Belton, KY and Jerry L. (Hannah) Day of Arizona.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Mud River Union General Baptist Church in Belton, KY, with Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial in Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5:00PM at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home and Thursday after 10:00AM at Mud River Union General Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to or Alive Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
