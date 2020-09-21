Verble Wallace
Clarksville - Verble Lucille Wallace, age 97, of Clarksville passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rex Stout officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Verble entered into this life on February 1, 1923, to the late Walter and Donie Wallace Harrison. She was a member of the Community First Church of God. She operated NuLook Upholstery and operated Cougar Packaging alongside her late husband.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bradie Wallace, and son-in-law, Darrel Hawkins.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Judy) Wallace, Gail Hawkins, and Gerri Wallace; sister, Lanora Owens; grandchildren, Tammy (Terry) Withers, Sonya (Mark) McElroy, Stephanie (Charles) Yates, Stacey (Bryan) Coulter, Jamie (Kevin) Luton, Amy (Clay) Larson, Joey Wallace, and eleven great-grandchildren.
