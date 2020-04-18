|
Verda Weems McCurdy
Clarksville - Verda Hatton Weems McCurdy, age 89, of Clarksville passed away on April 16, 2020.
Verda was born in Montgomery County, TN to the late John C. and Euvalla Nicks Weems on March 27, 1931. She was a trustee on the G.H. Weems Educational Fund for over thirty years and a lifelong member of Lee's Chapel Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. McCurdy; brothers, Joseph Nathaniel Weems and Albert John Weems; sisters, Elizabeth Weems Dillard, Nancy Weems Hagewood, and Sara Weems Garner.
Survivors include her five children, Gayle (Joseph) Minniehan, Darlene (Larry) Mixon, Malcolm McCurdy, Mark McCurdy, and Teresa (Greg) Mitchell; sister, Jane Weems Grimes; grandchildren, Danielle (Chip) Renshaw, Brian (Kathryn) Minniehan, Wes (Melissa) Mixon, Chandler (Matt) Hamaker, and Brooklynn Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Evan Mixon, Jackson Minniehan, Charlotte Minniehan, Sadie Minniehan, Savannah Renshaw, and Heide Brooks Hamaker.
A private family service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020. Interment will be at Rye's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lee's Chapel Church of Christ or Rye's Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020