Vernon Smith "Smitty" Ussery, Jr.
Clarksville, TN - Vernon Smith "Smitty" Ussery, Jr., age 81, of Clarksville, departed this world Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence.
Smitty was a lifelong member of Antioch United Methodist Church. He was born June 1, 1938, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Vernon Ussery, Sr. and Sarah Neblett Ussery. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Ussery Davis.
Smitty is survived by four children, Deborah (Bubba) Groves, Denise Johnson, Diane (Jim) Pierce, and Michael (Patricia) Ussery; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Laurin (Carol) Ussery; and nephew, Richard (Carmela) Davis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the FUEL Program or the Cemetery Fund, c/o Antioch United Methodist Church, 2575 Antioch Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 2 to July 3, 2019